Google Photos Memories view is rolling out in the US from today

Google Photos users in the United States will soon start seeing a new tab at the bottom of the app called Memories. It’s designed to be a home for all your memories of trips, celebrations, and daily moments.

If you use the app, you’ve probably seen the Memories feature at the top of the app but these are fleeting. The new Memories tab is supposed to be a permanent home for the Memories that Google Photos compiles giving you easier access.

Explaining how Memories are creed and can be managed, Google writes:

‘There are now more ways to look back at your best photos and videos in Google Photos, and AI does the bulk of the work for you. Ultimately your memories are yours, and, as always, you’re in control. You can choose to save your favourite memories to your Memories view or create your own from scratch. The Memories view also lets you easily add or remove specific photos and videos that show up and hide memories altogether.’

In addition to choosing what photos are shown in the Memories, you can rename the collections so that they’re more recognizable to you. If you can’t think of a name, Google’s generative AI will have a look at the pictures and help you choose a suitable name.

Google said that the AI naming feature will be a Google Labs feature so it will only be available on select accounts in the US. It also warned the feature won’t always get things right so it’s requesting user feedback.

Memories are also able to be shared with others now, similar to how albums are shared. This will allow contributors to fill in the gaps with photos and videos they may have on their phones.

If a memory is shared with you, you can add it to your Memories view so you can take a look at it later. Finally, Google said memories will soon be able to be turned into videos so they can be sent easily to friends and family on any messaging or social media app.

The feature will land in the US from today and will arrive globally in the coming months.

Source: Google