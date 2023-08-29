Google Photos Locked Folder can now be backed up and shared across devices

Google announced today that the Locked Folder in the Google Photos app can now be backed up to the cloud and made accessible across devices. The search giant has also added Locked Folder support to iOS and web versions of Google Photos.

For the uninitiated, the Locked Folder lets you store sensitive photos and videos in a secluded space in the Google Photos app. The content of this secure folder can only be accessed using the device passcode.

All the photos and videos added to the locked folder don't show up in other places like the photo grid, Memories, albums, or accessible to other apps. Introduced in 2021 for Android, the feature is meant to ensure that someone who has access to your device doesn't land on the photos and videos you don't want anyone to see.

However, previously, it was not possible to back up or share the contents of a locked folder. When you enable the backup option, the contents of a locked folder can be accessed using a passcode on devices that have the same Google account logged. And now, iPhone users will also be able to create a locked folder on their devices.

In its blog post, Google stated:

When you turn on backup for Locked Folder, you’ll be able to access that content across your devices when you sign in to Google Photos and open Locked Folder with your device’s passcode. And, as always, all the content you backup in Google Photos is protected by one of the world’s most advanced security infrastructures.

Apart from that, Google has redesigned the settings page on the Google Photos app, making it easier to adjust privacy controls. The updated design now has easy-to-navigate sections for privacy, backup, sharing, and notifications instead of a single settings page.

In recent news, the search giant has introduced a revamped Google Chat to compete with the likes of Slack and Microsoft Teams. Furthermore, its generative AI assistant called Duet AI which was announced at Google I/O 2023 is now available for business Workspace subscribers.