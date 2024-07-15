Google Pixel 9 series expected to get up to 1 year of Gemini Advanced subscription

New information related to the unreleased Pixel 9 series has surfaced. 9to5Google performed an APK teardown of the latest Google app beta (version 15.28) and found mentions of complementary Gemini Advanced subscriptions for the upcoming devices.

The outlet discovered several strings and references such as "Pixel Pro" and "P9" in the app's code, hinting that Google might offer free Gemini Advanced subscriptions of different durations for different Pixel 9 models. The following strings were discovered:

Get a year of Gemini Advanced with Pixel at no cost

Get 6 months of Gemini Advanced with Pixel at no cost

Your Pixel may give you access to a 6-month subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.

According to the information, the search giant might offer a year-long Gemini Advanced subscription to users who buy a Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, the cheaper entry-level Pixel 9 is expected to get six months of Gemini Advanced.

For reference, Gemini Advanced is part of the Google One AI Premium tier, which comes with 2TB for cloud storage, Gemini across Google apps, and early access to new features. However, the search engine company's move won't be out of the blue. Google has previously bundled four months of Gemini Advanced with Pixel 8/8Pro.

Google's Pixel 9 series is due for an official launch next month, and several pieces of information have allegedly leaked. These include the new pill-shaped camera bump, benchmark results, European pricing, and color options.

The smartphone series is expected to pack Samsung's M14 OLED panels and it allegedly went on sale in Algeria earlier this month. Recently unearthed FCC certifications confirm the Pixel 9 series monikers and a TikTok video compared the Pixel 9 series with Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Source: 9to5Google