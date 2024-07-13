Google Pixel 9 series, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold certifications confirm their monikers

At the Pixel Hardware event on August 13, Google is all set to launch the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, have been leaked multiple times, giving us a good look at what to expect from this year's Pixel phones.

The pink Pixel 9 was leaked a couple of times, showcasing the design of the phone, which corroborates a previous design leak. Recently, the European pricing of the Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has been leaked along with rumored color options.

Now, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have been spotted on multiple certification websites. Notably, as per MySmartPrice, all the Pixel 9 series devices, i.e., Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, were spotted on the FCC and Canada's REL certification websites.

According to the REL certification, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro were spotted with Hardware Version Identification Numbers (HVIN) GUR25 and GEC77. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were spotted with the GZC4K and GGH2X Hardware Version Identification Numbers (HVIN).

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 series REL certification

Moreover, the Google Pixel 9 (GUR25), Pixel 9 Pro XL (GZC4K), Pixel 9 Pro Fold (GGH2X), and Pixel 9 Pro (GEC77) were spotted on the FCC certification website. The certification also revealed that the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold would support 2.4GHz, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, UWB, 5G, and thread radio connectivity. The thread connectivity allows smartphones to control smart home devices.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 series FCC certification

Besides, the FCC certification of the Google Pixel 9 (GUR25) reveals that the phone measures 152.8 x 72 mm in length and width. It is also claimed that the Pixel 9 will support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, 5G, UWB, and NFC connectivity options.

One of the interesting things revealed by the FCC and REL certifications is that this year's Pixel 9 series, is expected to consist of four devices: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is also rumored that the Google Pixel 9 series will come with Samsung's M14 OLED display, which is even better than Samsung's own Galaxy S24 Ultra.