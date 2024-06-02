Leaked benchmarks of Pixel 9 show modest performance improvements over Pixel 8

Google isn't the best when it comes to keeping its products under wraps before their official launch. Recently, we had our first look at the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, thanks to the leaked images showcasing the devices from all sides.

The devices were also compared with the current generation of iPhone 15 devices. Notably, the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro are of the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL is close to the size of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaked images of the Pixel 9 series also gave us a look at the new camera module that Google has embedded in the new lineup.

Now, images of the benchmark test results have been shared on X by Rozetked, giving us a peek at the Tensor G4 chipset along with its 1+3+4 core configuration. As per the benchmark images, the Tensor G4 consists of an 8-core configuration, which includes one Cortex-X4 at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A720 at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 at 1.95GHz.

The Tensor G3 chipset had a 9-core setup, compared to the 8-core setup on the Tensor G4, meaning the latest processor has one less core. However, the Tensor G4 chipset inside the Pixel 9 series is capable of operating at higher frequencies compared to the previous generation Tensor G3 SoC.

The leaked benchmark images show the AnTuTu scores of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The scores range from 1.07 million to 1.17 million, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL scoring the highest. Here is the complete test result of the Pixel 9 series on AnTuTu:

Pixel 9 (Tokay) – 1.07 million points

Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman) – 1.14 million points

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo) – 1.17 million points

The Pixel 8 vanilla model, in comparison, scores around 900,000 points, which means that the Pixel 9 has gained modest performance improvements. These are just early days for the Pixel 9 series, and after more tuning and performance enhancements, we may be able to get the correct benchmark results.