Latest leak shows live images of the Google Pixel 9 series ahead of Google I/O

Google is gearing up for its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, which will take place in a few hours from now. Here, Google is expected to talk about Android 15, and also launch a refreshed version of the Chromecast with Google TV dongle.

Recently, the company unveiled the Pixel 8a and it is expected to introduce the Pixel 9 series sometime in October. However much ahead of unveil, all three devices from the Pixel 9 lineup have popped up in a leak, showcasing the device in all its glory.

The set of live images has been leaked by Rozetked (Russian), showcasing an array of live images of the Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The leaked images also compare the sizes of all three Pixel 9 phones with the iPhone 15 lineup.

According to the images, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are the same size as the iPhone 15 Pro. On the other hand, their elder sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is close to the size of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apart from the size, the leaked images of the Google Pixel 9 series also showcase the new camera module, the phones would come with.

Gallery: Pixel 9 series leaked images

The new camera module is a rounded-rectangular module, instead of a bar that stretches from edge to edge on the back of the phone. The Pixel 9 series now also has prominent rounded edges. The leaked images also highlight the differences between the standard and the Pro Pixel 9 phones.

The vanilla Pixel 9 sports a glossy back panel and a dual-camera setup on the back, while the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL rock a matte back panel with a triple-camera setup. The leaker also shared the specifications of the entire Pixel 9 lineup.

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 9 reportedly packs 12GB RAM, and the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are rumored to come with 16GB of RAM. The base storage option on all three Pixel 9 devices will start at 128GB. Additionally, the Pixel 9 rocks a 6.24-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with no UWB (Ultra Wideband) support.

The Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly have a 6.34-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with UWB support. All three cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro will be 50MP, including the 0.5x ultrawide and the 5x periscope cameras. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has the same camera setup as the Pixel 9 Pro and comes with a 6.73-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with UWB support. The in-house Google Tensor G4 chipset will power the entire Pixel 9 series.