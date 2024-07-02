The Google Pixel 9 may already be on sale unofficially in Algeria

Google has made it official that the Pixel 9 series will be launching at the upcoming event in August. The scheduled date for the launch event is set for August 13, 2024. This year, Google broke the tradition of launching its flagship Pixel series in October and is launching the phones a bit early.

Well, it seems like Algeria doesn't want to wait till August, as according to the latest leak, the Pixel 9 series is allegedly already on sale in the country. A video shared by Hani Mohamed Bioud on X shows the Pixel 9 in pink.

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

The alleged video of the Pixel 9 shows off the device from all directions and in a new color. The leaked video suggests that Google might be done with muted colors, and is going ahead with actual colors this time for the Pixel 9 series.

We can also see the redesigned rounded-rectangular camera module on the back of the phone, which isn't attached to the rear like its predecessor. The design goes well in line with an earlier leak that surfaced showcasing the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The frame of the alleged Pixel 9 also looks squared off, similar to the latest iPhones. The corners of the device are curved, which would make it easier to hold compared to the sharp and pointy Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The previous leak has suggested that the standard Pixel 9 would sport a glossy back, which is seen in the new leaked video from Algeria. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to come with a matte back and a triple-camera setup.

Besides, the Pixel 9 has also appeared on a benchmark with the Tensor G4 chipset. According to the leaked AnTuTu benchmark results, the Pixel 9 with Tensor G4 showed modest improvements over the Pixel 8 with Tensor G3, which is expected to improve as the phone becomes official.