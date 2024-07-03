Google Pixel 9 reappears in pink color, this time with its screen turned on

Google has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9 series, is all set for a grand debut at the upcoming Pixel hardware event on August 13. The launch of the Pixel 9 series will happen two months earlier than its previous generation, the Pixel 8 series.

Earlier, a leak appeared on the internet allegedly suggesting that the Google Pixel 9 is already unofficially available for sale in Algeria. The leak showcased a hands-on video of the supposed upcoming Google Pixel 9 in a bright pink color. However, the screen wasn't turned on, and we couldn't get a glimpse of the software on the phone.

However, it did not take much time for another hands-on video to appear on the internet, this time showing the Google Pixel 9 in pink, but with its display turned on. The leaked video showcases the front of the Pixel 9 with symmetrical bezels, which corroborates a previous design leak.

The video shows that the phone rocks a new wallpaper, and we get a peek at the Google Home Settings menu. Unfortunately, we don't see much in the video except for the person accidentally opening the Gmail app, which gives us a glimpse of the opening animation.

The alleged hands-on video of the Pixel 9 also showcases the back of the phone. It houses the rounded-rectangular dual-camera module. The back of the phone features a glossy back. The Pro models are expected to feature a matte back and a triple-camera setup.

Pixel 9's frame, as seen in the leaked video, appears to be squared off, similar to the latest iPhones. The corners of the device are curved, which should make it comfortable to hold. Recently, a report suggested that the Google Pixel 9 series would feature Samsung's M14 OLED display, which is better than the display found on the Galaxy S24 series. Moreover, this would be the same display that Apple has picked for its iPhone 16 Pro models.