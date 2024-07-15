Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Beta and Open Beta dates

Activision, now owned by Microsoft, has just announced when we will be able to get some hands-on time with a beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The latest game in the first-person shooter series will begin with an Early Acces Beta for people who not only preorder the game but who also have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Console.

In a blog post, Activision stated the Early Access Beta will begin on August 30 and will run through September 4. It will be available across all of the game's platforms at the same time, so there will no longer be any advanced access for PlayStation gamers. Activision does note that Game Pass Console subscribers may also have to subscribe to Game Pass Core for multiplayer beta access.

The blog post added:

Furthermore, players who have pre-ordered the Vault Edition should expect to play as any of the four Operators from the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack (Park, Adler, Brutus, or Klaus), as well as being able to test out any of the five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection!

After that Early Access Beta concludes, the Open Beta for everyone on Black Ops 6's platforms will run from September 6-9. Activision will reveal more info on the content for both the Early Access Beta and the Open Beta in the coming weeks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place in the early 1990s, around the time of the first Gulf War. The single player campaign will be a continuation of the storyline that started in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Of course, Black Ops 6 will also have 16 new multiplayer maps and content, along with the "Round-Based Zombies". The full game will launch on October 26 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.