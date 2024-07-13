Here's how the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL compares to the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, are all set to debut at the upcoming Pixel hardware event officially announced on August 13. This year, the Pixel smartphones are arriving two months earlier than their predecessors, breaking the tradition of Pixel phones launching in October.

The Pixel 9 has been leaked multiple times in a couple of hands-on videos. Earlier, the Pixel 9 Pro leak suggested that the phone was already unofficially sold in Algeria. The leaked video showcased the Pixel 9 device in pink color scheme.

Another hands-on video of the Pixel 9 appeared this time again in pink color, however, unlike the previous video, this time the display was on. The leaked video highlighted symmetrical display bezels, corroborating a previous design leak.

Now, a couple of new hands-on videos of the Google Pixel 9 series have popped up online. The videos showcase a size comparison between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, as well as between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the videos shared by the TikTok account pixo_unpacking, the first video simply shows the size difference between the standard Pixel 9 and the top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL. Apart from the size difference, we can also see the new camera module with the triple-camera setup on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the dual-camera setup on the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has the LED flash, and the temperature sensor resting outside the camera module. Along the sides, the phones have volume rockers and the power button. The SIM tray, USB-C port, and speakers can be found at the bottom, with the 5G mmWave antenna on the top.

In the second video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is compared with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per the video, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is just a bit shorter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Earlier, it was reported that the Google Pixel 9 is all set to receive the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and also the Samsung M14 OLED panel, which Apple is also rumored to use for its iPhone 16 Pro models.