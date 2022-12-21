Google rolls out Purchase Requests to safely buy paid Google Play apps

Google Play is getting a new feature called Purchase Requests that intends to simplify the purchase process for accounts that do not have the Family Payment method set up. With the new Purchase Requests feature, kids in a family will still be able to send a purchase request directly to the Family Manager to approve them even if no Family Payment method has been set up. Previously, family members had to use the Family Payment method to make purchases for apps and in-app purchases (IAPs) on Google Play.

The Family managers will receive notifications for these purchase requests in real-time. After receiving the requests, they can evaluate them and decide if the purchase should be approved or not. Children can request approval to purchase paid apps or items sold inside apps. This doesn’t include Play Books, Google TV, or subscription purchases.

If they approve of it, the person can use their own stored payment methods, including Google Play gift cards, and complete the purchase. If not right away, the manager can add it to the approval request queue to decide later.

Google says that just like with the Family Payment method, transactions completed via Purchase Requests will all be available in your Order History. Also, the child will receive a purchase confirmation email to the Google Account they used when making the purchase approval request.