Microsoft working on 'enhanced visual layout' for Teams

Microsoft recently announced a preview of the Teams Premium add-on for its commercial customers. The company has more to offer in the coming few months, and the best part is you do not have to pay a subscription fee for those capabilities. One of the upcoming Teams features is "enhanced flyout design."

With the new flyout design, Microsoft is aiming to achieve better app engagement and discovery. Microsoft says it will help you "quickly launch apps that you have as well as discover new ones to help you complete your day-to-day tasks in Teams." The software giant, however, has not shared how exactly a new flyout design will help users achieve all this.

The "enhanced flyout design" in Teams will arrive in February next year for desktop users. That is what Microsoft is saying on its Roadmap page, but given its track record, you should not keep your hopes high. Remember how dark mode for Word for the web got delayed? The new flyout design in Teams may also meet the same fate.

On the brighter side of things, however, Microsoft has lots of Teams functionalities lined up for a release in the next few months. Some of the noteworthy features the company is currently working on include an AI-powered file-sharing experience, integration between Outlook and Teams, a welcome change for meetings in Teams, and so much more. Microsoft also added a plethora of new features last month.

Of all the upcoming Teams features, which ones do you think will be the most useful for you and your organizations? Let us know in the comments.