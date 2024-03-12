Google is adding more PC games to its Google Play Games store among more changes

Google is holding its Google for Games Developer Summit this week, and it is making a number of announcements relating to its Google Play services. One of the big ones is adding more PC games to its Google Play Games service.

Google Play Games was first announced in late 2021 as a way for Windows 10 and 11 gamers to play Android games on their desktop or notebook. In a blog post today, Google revealed that the Play Games service will expand by offering a selection of actual PC games. Some of the games that are already available include Lineage2M, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Genshin Impact, and Dragonheir: Silent Gods.

Google's announcement of PC games being added to Google Play Games comes just a few days after Microsoft announced it would sunset support for Windows Subsystem for Android which offered another way for Android games to be played on Windows 11.

In addition to that announcement, Google also revealed some new features that are coming to Google Play Pass, which first launched in 2019 and offers a selection of Android games to play for one monthly fee. Google said that starting today, some Play Pass users will be able to access special in-game items and discounts for certain titles. Those games will include EA SPORTS FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MONOPOLY GO!, and Roblox.

Also, the standard Google Play Store is adding access to YouTube videos for certain games on their store listing and also on the main Games page. Additionally some games that include in-game ads will now include interactive elements. Google says:

Instead of pop-ups or video breaks during gameplay, you can choose to engage with integrated ads or simply continue playing.

Finally, developers of Android games who use Play Games Services can now use a number of different sign-in options. Any in-game progress and achievements that are made by players will be accessible with the same account if you sign in to another device.