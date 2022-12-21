Microsoft fixes Hyper-V network adapter issues on Windows Server with Out-of-Band update

A few days after the release of this month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft informed that the monthly security updates (KB5021249 and KB5021237) were causing issues on Windows Server 2022 and Windows Server 2019 systems respectively. The issue was related to network adapters and NICs in Hyper-V environments. You can read about it in detail in this article.

Microsoft has released out-of-band (OOB) updates today that resolve the issue. In case of Windows Server 2022, it is KB5022553, while for Server 2019, it is KB5022554.

The changelog for the updates notes the following improvements and fixes:

Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses an known issue that affects Hyper-V hosts that use software defined networking (SDN) and are managed by System Center Virtual Machine Manager (VMM). You might receive an error for workflows that involve: Creating a new network adapter for an existing virtual machine (VM) that is joined to a VM network

Creating a new VM that has a network adapter that is joined to a VM network.

You can manually download and install the standalone packages from the Microsoft Update Catalog website:

Windows Server wasn't the only platform affected by Patch Tuesday bugs as Windows 10 is experiencing hidparse BSODs.