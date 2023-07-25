Google Play Games Beta on PC expands with new titles, regions, and features

Google has announced several major updates to the Google Play Games Beta on PC, bringing more mobile games, expanded availability, and new features to the platform.

The beta now includes hundreds of titles, including popular games like Cookie Run: Kingdom, Free Fire MAX, Call of Dragons, and Summoners War. However, Free Fire MAX launched in beta in Malaysia and Taiwan, with plans to expand to more regions soon.

Additionally, progress and game libraries are synchronized across devices, allowing players to switch between platforms easily.

In January 2022, Google Play Games on PC was launched as a beta in a few select countries. In November 2022, it expanded to the US and a few more countries. It is now available in over 120 regions worldwide after expanding to over 60 new regions in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America in recent weeks.

Google has opened up beta access to "hundreds of millions more PCs by reducing hardware restrictions." This enables more PC gamers to access the Google Play mobile game catalog.

The new hardware requirements for Google Play Games on PC:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Also, a new keyboard remapping feature allows players to customize controls and bind Google Play Games to their preferred keys. This adds more flexibility and personalization to the play experience.

On the other hand, Microsoft also has a different feature for Android apps on Windows 11. Users can download and install Android apps such as TikTok, Pinterest, Kindle, and more from the Amazon Appstore, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

You can download and check out the beta if you live in one of 120 countries. The company is still labeling this a beta, so don't be surprised if you encounter any glitches.