Guide: How to uninstall Windows 11 22H2 and roll back to previous build

Windows 11 22H2, the first feature update for the operating system, is now available for testing in the Release Preview channel. It is one step away from the public release, and more users are considering moving to 22H2. Moreover, there are reports of Microsoft offering the 22H2 update even to unsupported systems, so it is natural that some curious customers will pull the trigger and jump-ship from Windows 10 or 11 to version 22H2.

Those unhappy with how Windows 11 22H2 behaves or looks can roll back to the previous installation. The process is relatively simple and fast, and it does not require installing Windows from scratch. Also, it is the same regardless of whether you are moving back to Windows 10 or the initial release of Windows 11.

It is worth noting that this article describes uninstalling major feature updates, not patches Microsoft releases several times per month. We have a dedicated guide that explains how to uninstall troublesome Windows updates.

Important: Back up everything necessary on your computer before uninstalling Windows 11 22H2 to avoid potential data loss. Also, you will lose apps installed after updating to Windows 11 22H2.

Finally, before you start, do note that you only have ten days to roll back after installing Windows 11 22H2. The operating system disables the option to go back once that period is over, leaving a clean install the only option to return to the old build. Running disk cleanup will immediately make it impossible to restore the previous installation.

How to go back from Windows 11 22H2 to the previous build?

If you use a tablet or laptop, connect it to a power source. Windows 11 will not let you roll back to the previous build, even if the battery is full. Open the Settings app and go to Windows Update > Advanced Options. Click Recovery. Find the Recovery options section and click the Go back button. Windows 11 will ask the reason you want to uninstall the latest update. You cannot skip this step, so select whatever option you like to help Microsoft improve its products. Pick one of the answers and click Next. On the next step, click No, thanks, unless you want to give Windows 11 22H2 another try and check for available updates that potentially might help improve the experience. Carefully read the What you need to know information on the next step and click Next to acknowledge it. Now ensure you know the password from the previous installation and press Next​​​​​. Click Go back to the earlier build or Go back to Windows 10. Your device will restart immediately and start the downgrade process. It will take some time, depending on how powerful your computer is.

Sit back and wait for Windows 11 to complete the procedure. The operating system will boot normally and get you to the login screen once the rollback is completed.