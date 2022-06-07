Microsoft has made Windows 11 22H2 available in the Release Preview Channel

Almost a month after Windows 11 build 22621 arrived on the Beta Channel for Windows Insiders, it is now being offered through the Release Preview Channel as an optional update for qualifying devices.

Microsoft says that it is being offered through the Windows Insider Program for Business, for managed organizations, and for any regular Windows Insiders on a qualifying device through the "seeker” experience in Windows Update.

After updating, Insiders will continue to receive new servicing updates through Windows Update, so expect to be involved with Patch Tuesday next week, which will mark the first official update for Windows 11 Sun Valley 2.

The update introduces App folders on the Start menu, drag and drop functionality on the taskbar and more. You can read all about what's new in Windows 11 22H2 here, and if you are not a Windows Insider yet and want to upgrade to this build, check out our handy upgrade guide here.

The official blog post is here.