A new trailer shows off The Last of Us Part II PS5 remastered version's No Return mode

A few weeks ago, developer Naughty Dog and publisher Sony announced plans to release The Last of Us Part II Remastered for the PlayStation 5 console. This will not just be a remastered version of the single-player action game. Naughty Dog will also be adding new modes that were not in the original PS4 version.

Today, Sony posted a gameplay trailer that shows off one of those new features: No Return. This will be, as Naughty Dog itself says, a "roguelike survival mode". Players will be able to choose from many of the game's main characters, each with their own different playable style, and also choose from a number of weapons.

No Return will let players go through randomized encounters in many of the game's locations, enemies, and monsters. The overall goal is to run through the locations and fight through enemies for as long as possible. As you progress, you will also unlock new characters, weapons, and content for the mode.

Naughty Dog adds:

Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive - in a host of different encounter types.

In addition to No Return, The Last of Us Part II Remastered will include three playable levels that were cut from the original game, with developer commentary. It will also include a new version of the Guitar Free Play mode, with unlockable instruments, support for audio FX pedals, and more.

Of course, the game will get some graphical updates for the PS5 version, including native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, a way to unlock the game's framerates for TVs and monitors that support VRR (variable refresh rates), and much more.

Sony will release The Last of Us Part II Remastered for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin later today.