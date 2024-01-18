Here's when and where to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 event and what to expect

We are only a few weeks into 2024, but Microsoft is planning to make some news later today that will make a lot of Xbox gamers very happy. The company will stream the 2024 edition of the Xbox Developer_Direct streaming event today, with new details, and possible surprises, about four upcoming Xbox first-party games.

So when is Xbox Developer_Direct 2024, and how can you watch it? That's what we will tell you now, along with what we expect will be shown and revealed. We will even have info on two adjacent game-streaming events that are happening today as well.

When is Xbox Developer_Direct 2024?

The event will begin streaming at 3 pm Eastern time (Noon Pacific) later today (Thursday, January 18).

How can I watch it?

Microsoft will stream the event on its Xbox and Bethesda Softworks YouTube channels. Twitch users can also stream the event on the Xbox and Bethesda channels. It will also be streamed on the official Xbox Facebook page and on Steam.

What games have been announced for the event?

Officially. Microsoft says we will get new details on four first-party Xbox games, three of which have been scheduled for launch sometime later this year. Here's what we know so far:

Indiana Jones game

Nearly three years ago, we got a teaser trailer from Bethesda Softworks, revealing that their MachineGames development team was working on a game based on the Indiana Jones movie franchise. Later today, we should finally get the first official details about this game, including the first gameplay trailer. We may also get confirmation that the game will launch sometime in 2024.

Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's next game will be Avowed, a big fantasy RPG that got a first look trailer back in June 2023. We expect a lot more info on the game to be revealed today, along with perhaps a launch date.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory has been working a long, long time on the sequel to their critically acclaimed fantasy action-adventure game Hellblade. We have even seen a bit of gameplay footage, and a new trailer was even released in early December during The Game Awards. We expect a lot more info on Hellblade II during the event today, This will likely be Microsoft's biggest first-party game released in 2024.

Ava: History Untold

There's actually quite a bit of info on this PC grand strategy game from developer Oxide Games, as the team has been posting regular dev diaries on its YouTube channel, We will hopefully get a release date for the game, along with possibly a way for people to play pre-release builds in an Insider preview program.

Will we get a surprise game reveal and/or release during the Developer_Direct 2024 event?

Last year, Microsoft surprised us during the 2023 Developer_Direct event by not only revealing an all-new game out of the blue, but launching it on the same day. We are talking, of course, about Hi-Fi Rush, from Bethesda's Tango Gameworks studio, and it went on to become a critical success with many calling it one of the best games released last year.

Could Microsoft make a similar shadow reveal and launch for today's event? We would not put it past them.

Are there other game streaming events going on today?

Yes, there are! Both are being held by Microsoft-owned game developers, but are not directly connected to today's Xbox Developer_Direct 2024,

Diablo IV Developer Update

Blizzard's Diablo IV team will hold an event starting at Noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time) on its YouTube and Twitch channels. Team members will talk about the upcoming Season 3 content update, and possibly some other info related to Diablo IV.

The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal

The massively multiplayer game set in the fantasy Elder Scrolls universe from ZeniMax Online Studios has some big updates planned for the new year, and it will be talking about them starting at 4 pm Eastern time (1 pm Pacific time). You can watch it on the Bethesda Twitch channel, along with the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels.