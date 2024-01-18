Microsoft may announce new Surface devices in March

In September 2023, Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio 2, the Surface Laptop Go 3, and the Surface Go 4 tablet. All of these reveals were a bit of an afterthought because they were mentioned at the end of Microsoft's big Copilot and Windows 23H2 press event.

However, it looks like the company is preparing for a Surface-centric event that will happen in March. Microsoft leaker "WalkingCat" posted a teaser earlier this week on X (formerly Twitter), writing simply, "Surface Event = 3/21 ??"

Surface Event = 3/21 ?? 🤔 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) January 17, 2024

Windows Central claims that the March 21 date is indeed when Microsoft will reveal new Surface products. It added that, according to its sources, they will be new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices with current designs but with Intel's 14th generation chips and features designed specifically for business and commercial buyers. They will reportedly include "an anti-reflective display, a new NFC reader, and support for Windows Studio Effects." These products are rumored to launch in April.

Today's report also claims that Microsoft could hold another event in June. This one will be for the previously rumored Surface Pro "10" and Surface Laptop "6." These will feature all-new designs with both Intel's 14th-generation CPUs and Qualcomm's recently revealed Snapdragon X Series chips.

Finally, Microsoft could launch a third smaller wave of Surface devices this fall. They will reportedly include an upgraded Surface Laptop Go 4 and a Surface Go 4 made for consumers and not just for commercial buyers.

In the wake of Microsoft's long-time Surface leader Panos Panay departing from the company last fall for Amazon, it will be interesting to see how both commercial and consumer customers receive these new Surface devices from Microsoft.