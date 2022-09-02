HONOR announces MagicBook 14 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 2050 and 17h battery time

The Honor MagicBook 14 laptop

Today, during IFA 2022, HONOR announced the HONOR MagicBook 14, a compact and powerful laptop with improvements focusing on better performance and battery life. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, allowing fast performance for work, study, and gaming.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 has a 75Wh battery with fast charging capabilities. Its 135W charger can get the laptop from dead to 100% in 80 minutes and provide 3.5 hours of work in just 15 minutes of charging. According to HONOR, its newest computer offers 17 hours of work or 15 hours of local 1080p video playback.

Another noteworthy aspect of the HONOR MagicBook 14 is a modern 3:2 display with thin bezels, 1440p resolution, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB. It also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

HONOR MagicBook 14
Chassis "Aircraft-Grade" Aluminum Body
16.9mm / 0.67"
1.58kg / 3.48lbs
Display

14-inch IPS 3:2 FullView 100% sRGB Display
2160 x 1440 pixels
300 nits brightness
88.15% screen-to-body ratio with 4.9mm bezels
Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H
12 cores / 16 threads
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050
Memory 16GB
Storage 512GB SSD
Battery 75Wh Battery, up to 15 hours of video playback
135W Super Charger (100% in 80 minutes)
Ports

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
2x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
1x HDMI 2.0
3.5mm combo jack
Fingerprint Power Button
Keyboard Full-size backlit keyboard
Audio 2x Speakers
2x Built-in microphones
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Software Windows 11 Home
HONOR Share
HONOR Device Clone
OS Turbo
Multi-screen Collaboration
Price TBA

The HONOR MagicBook 14 is now available for preorder in select European markets.

Netflix Logo
