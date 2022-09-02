HONOR announces MagicBook 14 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 2050 and 17h battery time

Today, during IFA 2022, HONOR announced the HONOR MagicBook 14, a compact and powerful laptop with improvements focusing on better performance and battery life. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, allowing fast performance for work, study, and gaming.

The HONOR MagicBook 14 has a 75Wh battery with fast charging capabilities. Its 135W charger can get the laptop from dead to 100% in 80 minutes and provide 3.5 hours of work in just 15 minutes of charging. According to HONOR, its newest computer offers 17 hours of work or 15 hours of local 1080p video playback.

Another noteworthy aspect of the HONOR MagicBook 14 is a modern 3:2 display with thin bezels, 1440p resolution, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB. It also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

HONOR MagicBook 14 Chassis "Aircraft-Grade" Aluminum Body

16.9mm / 0.67"

1.58kg / 3.48lbs Display 14-inch IPS 3:2 FullView 100% sRGB Display

2160 x 1440 pixels

300 nits brightness

88.15% screen-to-body ratio with 4.9mm bezels Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H

12 cores / 16 threads Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Memory 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Battery 75Wh Battery, up to 15 hours of video playback

135W Super Charger (100% in 80 minutes) Ports 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen2

1x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo jack

Fingerprint Power Button Keyboard Full-size backlit keyboard Audio 2x Speakers

2x Built-in microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Windows 11 Home

HONOR Share

HONOR Device Clone

OS Turbo

Multi-screen Collaboration Price TBA

The HONOR MagicBook 14 is now available for preorder in select European markets.