HONOR announces MagicBook 14 with 12th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 2050 and 17h battery time

Today, during IFA 2022, HONOR announced the HONOR MagicBook 14, a compact and powerful laptop with improvements focusing on better performance and battery life. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, allowing fast performance for work, study, and gaming.
The HONOR MagicBook 14 has a 75Wh battery with fast charging capabilities. Its 135W charger can get the laptop from dead to 100% in 80 minutes and provide 3.5 hours of work in just 15 minutes of charging. According to HONOR, its newest computer offers 17 hours of work or 15 hours of local 1080p video playback.
Another noteworthy aspect of the HONOR MagicBook 14 is a modern 3:2 display with thin bezels, 1440p resolution, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB. It also features a full-size backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader built into the power button.
|HONOR MagicBook 14
|Chassis
|"Aircraft-Grade" Aluminum Body
16.9mm / 0.67"
1.58kg / 3.48lbs
|Display
|
14-inch IPS 3:2 FullView 100% sRGB Display
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H
12 cores / 16 threads
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050
|Memory
|16GB
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Battery
|75Wh Battery, up to 15 hours of video playback
135W Super Charger (100% in 80 minutes)
|Ports
|
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
|Keyboard
|Full-size backlit keyboard
|Audio
|2x Speakers
2x Built-in microphones
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Software
|Windows 11 Home
HONOR Share
HONOR Device Clone
OS Turbo
Multi-screen Collaboration
|Price
|TBA
The HONOR MagicBook 14 is now available for preorder in select European markets.
