Hottest GPU deals: AMD Radeon RX 6700 10GB selling for mouth-watering price

Amazon recently had its 2022 Prime Day which meant plenty of deals including on graphics cards. We covered the full list of AMD Radeon as well as Nvidia GeForce models that were discounted. We also included non-Prime deals in those articles and some of them are still live.

Moving over to Newegg, today we have another amazing deal on an AMD graphics card in the form of the Radeon RX 6700 Sapphire Pulse variant.

The Radeon RX 6700 is a new graphics card that AMD quietly launched recently. The card sits in between the RX 6650 XT and the RX 6700 XT in terms of 1080p performance, though it is relatively better at 1440p compared to the 6650 XT. When it comes to Nvidia GPUs, the RX 6700 10GB is almost as fast as the more expensive GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and you also get 25% more VRAM.

You can find more details alongside the driver required for the Radeon RX 6700 in this article.

Get the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 at the link below:

