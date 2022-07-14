Microsoft PowerToys 0.60.1 includes fix for context menu in Windows 11

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.60, which was released last week. As such, it contains all of the new features present in the previous release as well as a few fixes for bugs that the team deemed important to release patches for.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.60.0 to fix a few bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.60.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#19253 - Updated the Microsoft Store submission of PowerToys to not show UI while installing.

#19023 - Fixed a bug causing FancyZones to not apply templates correctly when more than one monitor shared the same serial number.

#19233 - Fixed the incompatibility not allowing the PowerRename and ImageResizer Windows 11 tier 1 context menus being shown on development insider builds.

#19219 - The old context menus are now shown on Windows 11 as well, to account for configurations where other third party software might be overriding the Windows 11 context menus.

#19263 - Fixed a bug making the Find My Mouse overlay hang when activated in the top left corner of the screen.

#19223 - The FancyZones Editor should no longer crash on configurations where monitors are not detected connected to display devices.

You can download PowerToys 0.60.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.60 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.