Samsung announces its fastest 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM for flagship graphics cards

Thanks to Samsung's newest DRAM chips, flagship graphics cards are about to get notably faster GDDR6 memory. The South Korean giant has announced 16Gb GDDR6 memory with speeds up to 24Gbps. According to the manufacturer, the new chips will "significantly advance the graphics performance" in new GPUs, laptops, consoles, and high-performance computing systems.

Samsung has built the new memory chips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and third-gen 10nm process. They feature "innovative circuit design" and "highly advanced insulating material" to minimize current leakage. Technology improvements allowed Samsung to boost speeds by 30% from 18Gbps in the previous generation to 24Gbps. The latter roughly translates to transferring 1.1TB of data in just one second.

Samsung also plans to include low-power solutions for laptops, where energy consumption is more important. The new chips will deliver speeds up to 20Gbps with lower voltage and 20% better efficiency at 1.1V, which is 0.25V lower than the standard.

You can expect the new memory chips from Samsung to show up in the upcoming next-gen graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. Samsung plans to start customer validation later this month with a commercial launch alongside new GPUs.