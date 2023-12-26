A puzzle game from a classic indie studio is the latest arrival to the Epic Games Store as one of its holiday freebies. Human Resource Machine has dropped in as the seventh giveaway from the daily refreshing promotion. This is the first time the title has been offered for free too. Once again, this offer is only available for the next 24 hours.

Released in 2015, Human Resource Machine is described by the developer Tomorrow Corporation as a "puzzle game for nerds." Taking the role of a corporate office worker, your job is to complete the given tasks by combining various rudimentary commands, ultimately making a functioning program for each puzzle.

Here's how the studio presents the setting and gameplay:

Human Resource Machine is a puzzle game for nerds. In each level, your boss gives you a job. Automate it by programming your little office worker. If you succeed, you'll be promoted up to the next level for another year of work in the vast office building. Congratulations! Don't worry if you've never programmed before - programming is just puzzle solving. If you strip away all the 1's and 0's and scary squiggly brackets, programming is actually really simple, logical, beautiful, and something that anyone can understand and have fun with! Are you already an expert? There will be extra challenges for you.

For fans of Tomorrow Corporation's very first game, World of Goo, don't forget that a sequel is currently being developed for the hit physics-based puzzle entry, too. Coming over 15 years after the original, it is slated to release sometime in 2024.

Costing $14.99 to purchase when not on sale, Human Resource Machine is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 27. Another mystery game will take its place as the next day's giveaway when that time is reached.