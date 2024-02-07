iCloud for Windows gets big update with new design and features

Apple is much more friendly to PC users these days, which means those preferring both Windows and iPhone can still enjoy Apple's services on Microsoft-made operating systems without converting to Mac. Apple is now rolling out a big new update for its iCloud app for Windows 10 and 11, offering Windows customers a modernized user interface and new features.

According to the release notes in the Microsoft Store, iCloud version 15.0.214 offers the following:

All new design

Easy to use onboarding and setup experience

Syncing status of your iCloud content

Support for physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign in

Improvements to photo syncing performance

Reduced frequency of sign-in prompts

Resolves contact and calendar syncing problems with Outlook (requires the latest version of Windows 11, version 22H2 or later)

In addition, there is now dark mode support, plus you can view all your Apple and non-Apple devices on the Account Details page. However, unlike macOS and iOS/iPadOS, you cannot de-authorize devices using the iCloud app on Windows 10 and 11.

Besides the redesigned iCloud app for Windows, Apple has updated Apple Music and Apple TV apps. They are now out of preview after a little over one year of public testing. As a reminder, Apple launched standalone Apple Music, Apple Devices, and Apple TV apps in early 2023. The release marked the beginning of the Cupertino company moving away from the legendary iTunes app on Windows, which was killed on macOS with the release of macOS Catalina.

Apple's new Windows apps are only available on computers with Windows 10 and 11. If you are still using Windows 7 (we suggest considering a more modern operating system) or you do not like standalone Apple programs for Windows, you can still download iTunes from the official website or the Microsoft Store.

You can get the iCloud app for Windows here, Apple Music for Windows here, Apple TV for Windows here, and Apple Devices for Windows here.