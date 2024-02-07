Samsung QN85C 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch Neo QLED Smart TVs are selling at their lowest prices

Currently, Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TVs are available at their lowest prices with $500, $700, $900, and $1600 discounts on the 55", 65", 75", and 85" variants, respectively. The QN85C Smart TVs offer an range of features designed to enhance your viewing experience. Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, this TV ensures that the transformation, of the content you are streaming, to 4K resolution is scene-specific.

Along with the screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, the Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs provides detailed visuals with individualized control over zones of light, potentially resulting in striking color and contrast. Meanwhile, the Neo Quantum HDR feature introduces dynamic contrast and colors for more accurate color representation.

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ promises motion blur- and lag-free content during fast-paced games and action scenes for a 4K visual experience at speeds up to 120Hz. Additionally, the Samsung Gaming Hub consolidates console games, streaming options, and more into a single, user-friendly interface, offering easier access, recommendations, and customization options.

Furthermore, Q-Symphony 3.0 integrates TV speakers with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars, optimizing channels for an enhanced audio while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound add to an immersive audio experience.

The NeoSlim Design with an ultra-slim silhouette and hexagonal plate stand ensures a sleek and sophisticated appearance. Moreover, the TV's sustainability is highlighted with the SolarCell Remote, featuring a solar panel for charging and smart functionalities, including a built-in microphone compatible with voice assistants.

Find the buying links below to the Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series Smart TV (Neo Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, Gaming Hub, Alexa Built-in - QN55QN85CAFXZA, 2023 Model)):

