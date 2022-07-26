iCloud for Windows can now generate 2FA codes

Reddit users have noticed that the iCloud app for Windows has received a new capability for its password manager, allowing Windows users to generate two-factor authentication (2FA) codes on Windows. Apple added 2FA support to iCloud Passwords in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey last year, and the feature is now available on Windows 10 and 11.

You can install the iCloud app on Windows 10 and 11, but using iCloud Passwords requires an additional Chromium extension, available in the Chrome Web Store and the Edge Add-ons Store. Apple says its extension officially supports Chrome and Edge, but you should be able to install it in other Chromium-based browsers too.

Besides providing access to passwords, iCloud for Windows lets you use iCloud Photos and shared albums, access files in iCloud Drive, use mail, contacts, and calendar, plus sync your bookmarks from Safari. iCloud for Windows works on Windows 7 and higher, but some features require Windows 10 and 11. You can download the app from the official website or the Microsoft Store.

If you use iPhone and Windows and do not want to pay for third-party password managers, iCloud Passwords is not the only available option. Microsoft's Authenticator app also supports password sync across devices (Edge and other Chromium-based browsers) with two-factor authentication.