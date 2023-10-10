Windows 10 October 2023 Patch Tuesday (KB5031356) out -- here's what's new and what broke

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update (also called "B release") for October 2023 on Windows Server 20H2, and Windows 10 for the latest supported versions, 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2. The new updates are being distributed under KB5031356, bumping up the builds to 19044.3570 and 19045.3570. You can find standalone links to download the new update on the Microsoft Update Catalog at this link here.

The major highlight of the release as usual is security updates for Windows 10.

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

This is one of those rare occasions where there are no known issues as Microsoft writes:

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:

It is noteworthy here that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached the end of servicing. Some editions of 21H2 have also reached the end of servicing.