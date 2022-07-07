Alleged 14th Gen Intel Meteor Lake leak reveals new Xe LPG graphics, LP E-cores

While Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs have not yet launched, the company has already started adding support for its succeeding 14th Gen Meteor Lake (MTL) chips. And thanks to leaksters and tipsters, more purported details on its succeeding 14th Gen Meteor Lake architecture have also started trickling out.

The company is allegedly preparing new LGA1851 socket for its desktop Meteor Lake-S CPUs while there is a BGA2551 socket for the mobile variants. Today, more alleged micro-architecture details of Meteor Lake, courtesy of igor'sLAB, have leaked and they reveal interesting information about the upcoming 14th Gen Intel CPUs.

According to igor'sLAB, Intel is developing a new low power (LP) efficiency core (E-core). Intel introduced the E-core with its Performance Hybrid architecture in Alder Lake and it looks like this new "LP E-core" is going to optimized further power efficiency. These new LP E-cores will be present alongside the P-cores and E-cores.

Alongside that, the leak also reveals that Intel is working on "Xe LPG" graphics. This Xe LPG architecture could be a lower power variant of the Xe HPG design which powers Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs and will succeed the current Xe LP-based integrated graphics. The leak also details support for LPDDR5-7400 memory.

It is noteworthy that the information leaked today is related to Meteor Lake mobile processor designs and therefore, desktop Meteor Lake-S variants may not carry the same architectural changes. The mobile Meteor Lake CPUs are alleged laucnhing in the second half of 2023.

Source and image: igor'sLAB