Intel Arc WHQL graphics driver 31.0.101.5333 boosts Ultra Core performance for many games

Intel has released the latest WHQL-certified drivers for its Intel Arc A-Series GPUs, its Intel Iris Xe GPUs, and its Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Intel Arc integrated GPUs. The new driver version number is 31.0.101.5333. It supports the recent action-RPG game Last Epoch along with the new DirectX 12 update for Sea of Thieves. It also boosts FPS performance for many DirectX 11 games.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Last Epoch

Sea of Thieves DirectX 12 Update Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5252 software driver for: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (DX11) - Up to 65% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11) - Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Normal settings

Divinity Original Sin 2 (DX11)- Up to 25% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11) - Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Normal settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) - Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Original settings

It Takes Two (DX11) - Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Just Cause 3 (DX11) - Up to 18% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Just Cause 4 (DX11) - Up to 155% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Palworld (DX11) - Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX11) - Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Rust (DX11) - Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

SCUM (DX11) - Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (DX11) - Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Snowrunner (DX11) - Up to 49% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Warframe (DX11) - Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

XCOM 2 (DX11) - Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Topaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel ArcT GPUs: Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.\

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Serif Affinity Photo 2 may experience an application crash while running benchmark.

Procyon Al may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. We continuously strive to improve the quality of our products to better serve our users and appreciate feedback on any issues you discover and suggestions for future driver releases. If you have an issue to submit, please follow the guidance found here: Default level information for reporting Graphics issues. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: The "Connector" type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

You can download the new drivers here and check out the full release notes in PDF format here.