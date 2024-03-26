Intel launches a new program to help smaller software developers make apps for "AI PCs"

In December 2023, Intel officially launched its new Core Ultra CPUs for laptops. They included a Neural Processing Unit chip designed to boost performance for apps that include AI feature. Today, Intel announced its new AI PC Developer Program that's designed to offer assistance to smaller software makers who want to integrate AI features that will run well on AI-based Intel chips.

In a press release, Intel says this new program is specifically for smaller and medium sized PC app developer companies. They can now access tools and Core Ultra-based hardware development kits, along with workflows and AI-deployment frameworks.

Intel says:

The updated developer resource pages provide a convenient one-stop shop for developers to access AI PC and client-focused toolkits, documentation and training. These collated resources aim to help developers take full advantage of Intel Core Ultra processor technologies to maximize AI and machine learning (ML) application performance and accelerate new use cases.

In addition to the new AI PC Developer Program, Intel stated that independent hardware vendors can now sign up for the older AI PC Acceleration Program, which got started in October 2023. Intel says:

Qualified partners gain access to Intel’s Open Labs, where they receive technical and co-engineering support early in the development phase of their hardware solutions and platforms. Additionally, through this program, Intel provides reference hardware so that qualified IHV partners can test and optimize their technology so that it runs as efficiently as possible at time of launch.

In a new article at The Verge, it was also revealed that Microsoft's requirements for an "AI PC" will include the use of its Copilot assistant and the Copilot key, which was first announced in January. In an interview, Todd Lewellen, Intel's leader of the PC division, admitted there might be "some systems out there that may not have the physical key on it but it does have our integrated NPU." We will likely see more and more laptops with the Copilot key show up in the coming weeks and months.