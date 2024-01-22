iOS 17.3 is out with new wallpaper, collaborative playlists, Stolen Device Protection, more

Apple is rolling out a new feature update for compatible iPhones running iOS 17. Version 17.3 is now available for download with a few neat additions, such as long-promised collaborative playlists in Apple Music, Stolen Device Protection with extra measures to keep your device safe, new Unity wallpapers, and more.

Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music lets you create playlists and add other people so that they can contribute with with their favorite music, reorder tracks, delete songs, etc. As for Stolen Device Protection, it is a feature that requires FaceID with no option to enter a PIN when changing specific settings.

What is new in iOS 17.3?

Here is the official changelog:

Stolen Device Protection Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions.

Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed. Lock Screen New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month. Music Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist. This update also includes the following improvements: AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels.

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models).

iOS 17.3 is available to all iPhones that support earlier iOS 17 releases. To get the update, you need an iPhone XR/Xs/Xs Max or newer. If you are upgrading from iOS 16 or older, check out what is new in iOS 17.0, 17.1, and 17.2.