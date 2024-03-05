iOS 17.4 is out with new emoji, podcasts transcripts, and EU-specific changes

Apple has released a new feature update for iOS 17-compatible iPhones and iPads. Version 17.4 is now available for download, and it includes several new features, such as extra emoji, Apple Podcasts transcriptions, various fixes, and EU-specific changes that make Apple's phones and tablets compliant with the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Here are the release notes:

Emoji New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in the emoji keyboard

18 people and body emoji add the option to face them in either direction Apple Podcasts Transcripts let you follow an episode with text that highlights in sync with the audio in English, Spanish, French and German

Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, tapped to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical

Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language

Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations

Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models

Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Here are the EU-specific changes that allow installing apps from alternative stores, selecting a default browser during the initial setup, using alternative payment options, and more:

Residents of the European Union will now have new options to: Install apps from alternative app marketplaces

Install web browser with alternative browser engines

Manage your default web browser the first time you open Safari

Use alternative payment options for apps in the App Store with the external purchases badge

Some options require developer support

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 17.4 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 17 supports iPhone XS/XS and newer. Supported iPads include iPad mini 5 and newer, iPad 6th generation and newer, iPad Air 4 and newer, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and newer, and iPad Pro 13-inch 3rd generation and newer.