Apple rolls out iOS 17.2.1 with bugfixes and minor improvements

Last week, Apple released iOS and iPadOS 17.2, bringing customers new features, fixes, and the Journal app (only on iPhone). Now, iPhone users have one more update to install before 2024. Apple has just released iOS 17.2.1 with unknown fixes and improvements.

There is no information on what exactly iOS 17.2.1 is supposed to fix on your iPhone. The update comes with a vague and generic description:

This update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please viit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 17.2.1 requires roughly 200MB of free space on your iPhone if you update from iOS 17.2. Getting to version 17.2.1 from older releases will ask for more free space and bits to download.

It is also worth noting that iOS 17.2.1 is only available on iPhones—the most recent iPadOS is still version 17.2. If you are upgrading from iOS 16 or older, check out our posts detailing what is new in iOS 17.2, iOS 17.1, and iOS 17.0. iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, and other updates are expected in early 2024.

There is nothing else to say about iOS 17.2.1, so here is a recap of supported devices:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, Phone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation

iOS 17 does not support iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, but iOS 16 still gets periodic security updates to keep users of older devices safe.