iPhone 14 Pro may finally get a feature Android users have had for years

Apple is only a few days away from its annual developer conference, WWDC 2022, where the company is expected to make several announcements, including revealing the next version of iOS, iOS 16, which will power the new iPhone 14 series. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it's "a fairly significant upgrade".

However, not all the changes coming to iOS 16 will catch everyone's attention. For example, Apple is working towards adding always-on display capability to the next version of iOS. There is a catch, though: just like the ProMotion display feature, the always-on display will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While this might excite iPhone users, particularly those planning to buy the next-generation "Pro" models, Android users have had this feature for years.

As the name suggests, the always-on display never turns off your phone's display. The display is always on to help you check the time and important notifications without tapping or unlocking the display. iOS 16 will turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen when the feature is on, which means it won't consume much power.

Other than keeping the display always on, the next version of iOS will bring several other new capabilities to iPhone users. Updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps are some of the noteworthy changes Apple is planning to introduce. Additionally, there will be "major enhancements for the lock screen", including wallpapers with "widget-like capabilities." Unlike always-on display, the aforementioned features may come to the entry-level iPhone 14 and older iPhones as well.

Apple will reportedly introduce some radical changes to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, according to previous rumors. Previously leaked iPhone 14 Pro renders suggest the company may finally ditch the notch in favor of a pill-shaped camera cutout. Again, it's expected to be limited to "Pro" models only. Also, there are rumors floating around that the next-generation iPhone 14 will be capable of sending emergency text messages over satellite networks.

Apple will hold WWDC 2022 on June 6, and the developer event will continue until June 10. We hope to get a lot of exciting announcements in that period.

Source: Mark Gurman (Power On Newsletter)