It may soon be easier to know when an Xbox Game Pass title is leaving

Xbox Game Pass is perhaps one of the most popular, if not the most popular, features Microsoft offers to both Xbox and PC gamers. It allows them to play hundreds of full games for one monthly price that's below the cost of buying most of the games on that list.

However, many games, particularly third-party titles, leave the Xbox Games Pass list. Sometimes this is just temporary, but many times they leave and never show up again. Unless you check out the service's website regularly, you may find yourself playing a game on the list one day, and then be unable to play that same game the next day.

Microsoft seems to know this and is now testing a new feature with members of the Xbox Insider program that could make it much easier to know if your favorite Xbox Game Pass game is about to leave,

Xbox Insiders in the Beta, Alpha, and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings can check out this new feature now. Microsoft states:

When launching an Xbox Game Pass title that is leaving the catalog soon, users will see a new dialog which will help clarify exactly when it is leaving and offer an easy path to purchase the game to keep playing even after it has left.

This should be a big help if you are a fan of a particular game that's currently on Xbox Game Pass, but may disappear from the service at some point. You can simply purchase the full game to keep playing and not lose any progress.

Microsoft has been pretty busy adding new features to its Xbox consoles. It has two feature updates in September. The first added support for streaming games to Discord channels, among other things. The second, which rollout out last week, added a way to save game captures to your OneDrive account or an external storage device.

