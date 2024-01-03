Microsoft makes changes to Xbox Game Pass Quests for Microsoft Reward users

Late in 2023, Microsoft made some changes to its Microsoft Rewards program. Among other things, it removed the daily number of points that users could get when searching for content in Microsoft's Edge web browser. Today, there's word that there have been some changes in how Microsoft Rewards points are earned by Xbox gamers when they complete Xbox Game Pass Quest.

TrueAchievements states that Microsoft has ditched the game-specific weekly quests which could generate either 5 points or 250 points in the Rewards program. In addition, the other weekly quests, Earn Your Way and Complete Three Daily Quests, will go up from 10 points each to 20 points.

Xbox Game Pass Quests also have monthly quests that can be completed by gamers for Microsoft Points. One is called Quest Completionist, and Microsoft has quietly increased the amount of points that can be earned from 500 to 1,000. However, gamers must now complete 45 daily quests and eight weekly quests to get that bigger rewards number. Previously, uses had to complete 22 daily quests and 12 weekly quests.

Quest Beginner points have gone up from 25 to 100, but the requirements of 6 daily quests and 4 weekly quests have gone up to 12 daily quests, while the weekly quests stay the same at 4.

The Quest Dedication points have gone up from 100 to 500, but users must now complete 22 daily quests and six weekly quests, compared to the previous level of completing 12 daily quests and 8 weekly quests.

On the one hand, the number of Microsoft Rewards points Xbox Game Pass Quest users can earn has gone up. On the other hand, the number of daily quests that must be earned to hit those numbers has gone way up as well. It will be interesting to see how Xbox gamers who try to hit these quests will react to the changes.