Report says Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass added over $8,700 worth of new games in 2023

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which allows users to access hundreds of games for one monthly fee went through some changes in 2023.

Prices for Xbox Game Pass in the US went up by $1 a month, from $9.99 to $10.99 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also got a price increase of $2 a month, from $14.99 to $16.99 a month. The company also replaced its Xbox Live Gold service with Xbox Game Pass Core, offering a smaller selection of games to access for $9.99 a month.

If you decided to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest-priced subscription tier, that meant you could pay as much as $203.88 a month for 12 months. Some people went online and wondered if the service was still a good value for the money with these price jumps.

Well, as if there was any doubt, the value of Xbox Game Pass is still extremely high. TrueAchievements posted info on the value of all of the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass service during 2023, at their normal full prices. The result was that in the US, subscribers got access to $8,763 worth of new games in the past year.

Here are some numbers for the total value of the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass in other parts of the world in the past year.

£7695 in the UK

CA$11425 in Canada

A$13392 in Australia

€8879 in Europe

R$36898 in Brazil

While 2023 was a huge year for new games added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, it's looking like 2024 will be an even bigger year. Not only is the service scheduled to add new Microsoft first party games like Hellblade 2, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and more, but we will also likely see older games from Activision Blizzard added to the service sometime in the next year as well.