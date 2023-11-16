KB5032288: Microsoft Windows 11 EU changes now live in massive new build 22631.2787

Microsoft earlier today announced upcoming changes so as to comply with the European Union's Digital Market Act. The changes are now in place in the latest Windows 11 Release Preview Builds 22621.2787 and 22631.2787 under KB5032288.

Alongside that, the list of changes in this build is massive with many major bug fixes and improvements. The full changelog is given below:

This update includes the following features and improvements: On Windows 11, version 23H2 – this update previews changes in Windows to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Economic Area.

– this update previews changes in Windows to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Economic Area. New! You can use Copilot in Windows across multiple displays. Press the Copilot in Windows taskbar button on the taskbar of the display where you want Copilot in Windows to appear. To show Copilot in Windows on the last display that it was on, press WIN + C. If you use a keyboard, press WIN +T to put the keyboard focus on the taskbar. Then go to the Copilot in Windows button to open it on any display. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

In the coming weeks, you might see Windows Spotlight set as the default background. This might occur when your background is set to an inbox Windows image. New! You can ask Copilot in Windows for help ten times when you sign in to Windows using a local account. After that, you must sign in using a verified account. These include a Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Note that the name for Azure AD will change to Microsoft Entra ID.

This update addresses an issue that affects .RAR files. They display as if they are empty in File Explorer.

This update addresses an issue that affects apps that you download from Microsoft store. They stop responding and will not update.

This update affects the Netherlands time zone. It adds the recent man-made landmass outside of Rotterdam to the shape files.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Trusted Sites Zone logon policy. You cannot manage it using mobile device management (MDM).

This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. A webpage stops working as expected when there is an open modal dialog.

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has the focus and caret (cursor) browsing is on.

This update addresses app cursor issues. The cursor changes from a hand to a cursor when it should not, or the cursor disappears. These issues occur when apps use the WebView2Standalone XAML control..

This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.

This update addresses an issue that affects remote direct memory access (RDMA) performance counters. They did not return networking data on VMs in the right way.

This update addresses an issue that affects 32-bit GDI based applications. They stop responding. This occurs when they run on 64-bit Windows OSs that use more than 2GB of memory.

This update affects Dynamic Lighting. It reduces the amount of power it uses on your device.

This update addresses an issue that might affect the cursor when you write in Japanese. The cursor might move to an unexpected place.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Microsoft OneNote. When you use a pen right-click to open it, that might fail.

This update addresses an issue that affects the cursor. Its movement lags in some screen capture scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) decoder. It does not work well on some websites that set the wrong input sampling rate.

This update addresses an issue that affects hardware that uses the PresentAt feature. Power use grows when you play a video in full screen.

This update affects feature management. You can now prefetch velocity configs for more than one OS version. Doing that will not harm other versions. After you upgrade and your machine restarts, only the correct velocity config for the current OS version is applied.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Systems Settings application. It stops responding after you turn off Device Encryption.

This update affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). It enables Conditional Access (CA) scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from reconnecting to an existing cloud session. Instead, you get a new one.

This update improves how fast Copilot in Windows opens from the taskbar.

This update addresses a leak in volatile notifications. This might stop you from signing in to your machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. When you press Shift + F10, the shortcut (context) menu does not open.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer windows. When you do not expect them, they appear in the foreground.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Widgets notification badge. It is in the wrong position on the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Copilot in Windows icon on the taskbar. It does not show as active when Copilot in Windows is open.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows LAPS. Its PasswordExpirationProtectionEnabled policy fails to turn on the setting.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Sandbox. If the locale of your machine is not US English, File Explorer stops responding.

You can view the official blog post on this page on Microsoft's website.