How to enable features from Windows 11 Moment 3 update

The Windows 11 Moment 3 update is now on its final stretch to public release. Microsoft has started rolling out the update to insiders in the Release Preview Channel, and it will soon become available to all Windows 11 users. Still, even after downloading the latest build (22621.1776), you might not have access to the new features as Microsoft is gradually rolling out the update to test the waters. Those unhappy with such a questionable approach can fix the situation by doing the following:

Open Settings and go to Windows Update. Toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. Note that the feature is not available on managed computers. Download and install available to your device updates.

Toggling on the "fast lane" switch should be enough to enable Moment 3's features on your computer. But if that did not work, try force-enabling the update using the ViVeTool app (credits for the ID goes to @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter):

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the archive in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:41655236 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

The Windows 11 Moment 3 update has an extensive list of new features and improvements. You can check out what is new in our dedicated coverage, plus we will soon publish a close look at the changes the update will introduce soon.