KB503698: Microsoft fixes TCP, bootloader, DNS bugs and more with Windows 11 22631.3520

Microsoft has released a new Release Preview build for Windows 11 Insiders. The new build 22631.3520 / build 22621.3520 under KB5036980 brings with it a very long list of fixes, changes and improvements. The full changelog is given below:

This update includes the following features and improvements: [ADDED] New! This update improves the Widgets icons on the taskbar. They are no longer pixelated or fuzzy. This update also starts the rollout of a larger set of animated icons.

This update adds a new mobile device management (MDM) policy called “AllowScreenRecorder.” It affects the Snipping Tool. IT admins can use this policy to turn off screen recording in the app.

This update adds support for Arm64 .msi files using a Group Policy Object (GPO). You can now use the Group Policy Management Console (GPMC) to add Arm64 .msi files. You can also use a GPO to install these files on Arm64 machines.

This update addresses an issue that affects the netstat -c command. It fails to perform effective port exhaustion troubleshooting.

This update addresses an issue that affects a low latency network. The speed of data on the network degrades significantly. This occurs when you turn on timestamps for a Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection.

This update addresses a race condition that might stop a machine from starting up. This occurs when you set up a bootloader to start up multiple OSes.

This update addresses an issue that affects an accelerator backing store management path. A memory leak occurs that affects some devices.

This update affects media allocations. It improves their memory granularity for some hardware setups. This lowers overcommitment. Also, performance is more efficient.

This update affects Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2). Intermittent name resolution fails in a split DNS setup.

This update affects the touch keyboard. It makes the Japanese 106 keyboard layout appear as expected when you sign in.

This update addresses an issue that affects universal printers. The system creates duplicate print queues for them.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for some mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects the container networking Address Resolution Protocol (ARP). It returns the wrong Virtual Subnet ID (VSID) for external ports.

This update addresses a memory allocation issue in the Host Networking Service (HNS). The issue causes high memory consumption. It also affects service and pod deployment and scaling.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you elevate from a normal user to an Administrator to run an application. When you use a PIN to sign in, the app will not run.

This update affects hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI). It accepts drivers that are now compatible.

This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b . It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update addresses an issue that affects Protected Process Light (PPL) protections. You can bypass them.

This update addresses an issue that affects Bluetooth Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) hardware offload. A stop error occurs on PCs that support it.

This update addresses an issue that affects Settings. It stops responding when you dismiss a flyout menu.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Distributed Transaction Coordinator (DTC). A memory leak occurs when it retrieves mappings.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS). Its Post Authentication Actions (PAA) do not occur at the end of the grace period. Instead, they occur at restart.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A high load might make the system unresponsive. Also, signing in might be slow.

You can view the official blog post on Microsoft's website here.