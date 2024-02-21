Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are receiving physical editions via Limited Run Games

As rumors swirl regarding Microsoft's plans to abandon physical releases for Xbox games, two previously digital-only, widely well-recieved titles are getting disc versions. Announced today, Xbox studios are partnering with Limited Run Games to bring official Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment physical releases.

The announcement arrives only a day after Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the company is not done with physical discs just yet. Despite much of Xbox's userbase going with digital versions, Spencer said Microsoft is not getting rid of physical releases as it is "not a strategic" decision for Xbox.

Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are also two of the four first-party titles incoming to Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms as part of Xbox's new multiplatform initiative. This also means that the physical editions are hitting those platforms alongside Xbox consoles.

As such, Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush physical edition will be available across Xbox Series X|S. Meanwhile, Obsidian's Pentiment will be available in physical form across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, the PC version doesn't seem to be getting a physical version release.

Step into an illustrated world where Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change...



Limited Run is proud to announce that the physical edition of Pentiment will be available to pre-order tomorrow on Xbox, Switch & PS5. Wishlist now: https://t.co/jaJhXzAGde pic.twitter.com/UNI35spg4q — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) February 21, 2024

As expected by its name, Limited Run Games only offers physical editions for a limited amount of time. Pre-orders for the Pentiment physical edition are already confirmed to be available only for a month: February 22 through March 22. Its purchase pages are live now with a $34.99 price tag for each platform, but there's no limit on how many copies can be ordered.

Pre-order dates for Hi-Fi Rush physical editions have not been announced yet by any party, and no prices have been attached yet either.