Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may feature a new Samsung modem and 16GB of RAM

Google is all set to debut the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Ahead of the launch, multiple leaks have already given us a peek at what to expect from the Pixel devices this year. Recently, the real-world images of the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, were leaked, courtesy of Taiwan's NCC certification.

Now, a fresh leak has appeared via XDA Forums, which shows some hands-on images of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and reveals multiple new details about the phone. The Pixel 9 Pro XL prominently displays 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

This is pretty interesting because no other Pixel phone has offered more than 12GB of RAM. So, that's an alleged upgrade this year. Another thing to note is that, before this 256GB storage and 16GB RAM variant, the Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB was earlier spotted with 16GB RAM. This somewhat implies that Google is equipping all of its Pixel 9 Pro XL variants with 16GB of RAM.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro XL leaked hands on

Google could have taken this decision to default to 16GB of RAM across variants because of the resources required by all the on-device AI features. Furthermore, the leak also suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is using a new Samsung Exynos 5400 SoC. This is an updated version of the Exynos 5300 chipset, which was used in the Pixel 8 series last year. According to Samsung;

The Exynos 5400 is based on 3GPP Release 17, the standard that completes the first phase of 5G deployment and provides more advanced 5G experiences. How advanced? With NR dual connectivity of both FR1 and FR2 bandwidth, Exynos Modem 5400 delivers maximum data throughput speeds of 14.79Gbps.

The new modem is based on a 4nm process similar to the Tensor G4 chipset. However, Samsung would have been inclined to use the Exynos 5400 processor for its satellite support. Besides, the same modem is expected to power the entire Pixel 9 lineup.

The Pixel 9 series is rumored to pack upgraded cameras, excluding only the main camera. The Pixel 9 Pro XL's zoom lens is also speculated to max out at 30x zoom. We also reported that on pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro lineup, Google is giving away an exclusive limited edition collectible.