"DLC-sized" Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 now available via GOG

The fan project that aims to take Fallout fans on a brand-new adventure in London is finally here, with a surprise launch happening via CD Projekt's GOG platform on PC. The total conversion mod for Fallout 4 was famously delayed out of its April launch due to Bethesda releasing its next-gen update to the popular RPG.

Fallout: London has been in development by Team FOLON, a group of fans consisting of hobbyists, industry professionals, and modders, for over five years. Using Bethesda's 2015-released post-apocalyptic RPG as a base, the "DLC-sized" mod delivers a whole new adventure for fans to experience complete with fully-voiced characters, new factions, missions, and more. The complete mod is said to have about 90 hours of content.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

There has never been a better time to sample the capital’s delights! Fallout: London lets you explore the wonders of the city 160 years after the bombs have dropped, and 40 years before the events of Fallout 3. You can now reimagine Fallout in a London-centric universe, interacting with a brave new world of London-based locations, stories, factions, creatures, weapons, and gameplay mechanics.

Despite releasing on the GOG platform, the mod can also be installed on the Steam version of Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition (but not Epic Games Store), though it is a much more complex process. This is due to the mod needing Fallout 4 version 1.10.163.0, without the next-gen update. To use the Steam version, the game will need to be downgraded. Head here to find a guide on how to do that from the mod authors.

PC gamers who own the GOG version of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition simply need to grab the mod launcher from its official Fallout: London GOG store page. It can then be downloaded via the GOG Galaxy Launcher or the store's DRM-free offline installers. The launcher will automatically download and install the mod over the base game and let players jump in when it's ready to play.

Disabling cloud saves on GOG is recommended before installing the mod. Since the mod completely overwrites the base game, those wanting to go back to playing regular Fallout 4 will need to uninstall and reinstall the full game.