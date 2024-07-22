Fresh renders show off the Google Pixel 9 in Pink and Pixel 9 Pro XL in Porcelain colors

A lot has already been leaked and talked about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. Google is also expected to unveil its next-gen foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, whose moniker was officially confirmed by Google recently. The entire Pixel 9 lineup has been shown off in real-world images, giving us a good look at what we can expect at the Made by Google event on August 13.

Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X has shared a couple of high-quality renders of the alleged Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Notably, the Pixel 9 is shown off in pink, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown off in porcelain color. The Pixel 9 has already appeared in pink color multiple times, showing off the device from all angles.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL render pic.twitter.com/zO5BoMhpIt — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 22, 2024

The renders show off the back side of both Pixel devices with the new camera module for this year's lineup. The Pixel 9 packs a dual-camera setup, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown to have a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to come with an updated Samsung modem and feature 16GB of RAM.

This year, Google is expected to upgrade the cameras on the Pixel 9 series. However, the main camera is rumored to remain the same as the Pixel 8. It is also reported that the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL could max out at 30x zoom.

It is also speculated that this year's Google Pixel 9 lineup will pack an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for better security. Leaks have also emerged that this year's Pixel lineup could offer one year of Gemini Advanced for free.

A previous leak has also given us a hint about the European pricing of the Pixel 9 series, along with the different color options expected from this year's lineup. The Google Pixel 9 series is also rumored to pack the new Samsung M14 OLED display, which is better than Samsung's own Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google is also expected to give away limited edition collectibles when pre-ordering the Pixel 9 series in some regions.