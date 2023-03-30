LG achieves functional safety and security certifications, boosting competitiveness

LG has said that it’s now the first auto component supplier to pass international testing standards for functional safety and cybersecurity management for vehicles. It said that it acquired functional safety certification for its ADAS front camera in the '4M' (Material, Method, Machine, Man) categories in 2022 and also complies with the Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) – the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe's (UNECE) regulation No. 155 (UN R155).

Aside from the company being awarded safety and security certifications, it also hires research engineer Kim Min-kyu who is the second individual to ever obtain the Automotive Functional Safety Expert qualification from TÜV Rheinland since it was introduced in 2011.

"We congratulate LG on producing Asia's first Functional Safety Expert, an achievement that reflects the company's outstanding, across-the-board performance in acquiring top industry certifications and qualifications," said Frank Juettner, CEO and director of TÜV Rheinland Korea. "Obtaining the latest certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434, demonstrates LG's commitment to providing its customers and partners with the highest level of product, system safety and security."

LG has said that it will continue obtaining certifications like these in the future as they are becoming a necessary requirement for companies to remain competitive. The certificates should help car manufacturers decide which suppliers to go with when planning and building new vehicles.