Logitech announces acquisition of Stream Deck-rival Loupedeck

Logitech has announced the acquisition of Loupedeck, known for producing Stream Deck-like gaming equipment. The deal is expected to enhance Logitech's product offering further and solidify its position in the industry.

Founded in 2016, Loupedeck has gained significant recognition for its flagship product, Loupedeck Live. This console allows content creators to control various software applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro using physical buttons, dials, and sliders.

"Loupedeck and Logitech share a commitment to creators and streamers and believe that creativity has no boundaries," said Mikko Kesti, Loupedeck CEO. "Joining Logitech allows us to elevate what we are doing to the next level and exponentially broaden our audience and our impact to the creative process."

The acquisition of Loupedeck will provide Logitech with a range of tools designed specifically for content creators, including photographers, videographers, and streamers. These tools are designed to enhance the workflow and improve productivity for professionals.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. However, Loupedeck will continue to operate as a separate brand within Logitech.

We are thrilled to welcome Loupedeck into the Logitech family. Loupedeck's innovative products align perfectly with our vision of empowering creators and streamlining their workflows. This strategic move will enable us to provide an even broader range of high-quality tools to meet the evolving needs of content creators worldwide. Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech

Previously, we reported that Logitech partnered with iFixit to enable more DIY repairs. Players can find genuine replacement parts and batteries for the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models so far, but expect the list of devices to grow.

Elgato, a streaming subsidiary of Corsair, is widely recognized as the leading company in this market. The Elgato Stream Deck has gained popularity among streamers and is considered one of the most sought-after streaming consoles.