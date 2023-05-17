Logitech partners with iFixit to enable more DIY repairs

Logitech has announced that it’s partnering with iFixit to enable more DIY repairs and to promote circularity. By repairing their Logitech products, consumers will not have to throw away as many products and third-party repair shops will be able to fix more items. Under the partnership, Logitech will help iFixit facilitate the availability of spare parts, support beyond-warranty repair on select products, and develop repair guides.

“Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”

Customers looking to repair their Logitech items will be able to go to the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub. There they can find genuine replacement parts and batteries for the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models so far, but expect the list of devices to grow. If you want to buy all the tools you’ll need together for a repair, you can order a Fix Kit with everything included.

Logitech has said that the replacement parts for these devices will become available in the United States this summer. Hopefully, it won’t take long for more devices to be supported and for repair options to arrive globally.