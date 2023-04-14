Razer's Stream Controller X is now available to rival Elegato at $150 price point

Streaming decks are quite popular, especially among their target audience. While most are familiar with Elgato as a major player in this market, Razer is trying to take a slice of that pie too. The firm has now launched the Stream Controller X, its latest streaming deck.

If you are wondering why the Stream Controller X in the header of this article looks so familiar, that's because it is. It bears an uncanny resemblance to Elgato's popular Stream Deck, but one could also argue that there isn't enough room for innovation with such a niche device anyway.

The Stream Controller X has 15 LCD switchblade keys and a swappable faceplate. It is powered by LoupeDeck, just like its predecessor, the Stream Controller (which was actually just a white-labeled version of LoupeDeck Live). With Stream Controller X, streamers can program multiple actions in a single button press by using the custom action editor. These actions can be configured to trigger consecutively or simultaneously.

The deck is also compatible with "leading" streaming tools such as Twitch, Adobe Photoshop, and Illustrator. As a bonus, these tools come with a ready-made profile so you don't have to create one manually. Alternatively, you can also enable Dynamic Mode, which can also create custom profiles for various tasks and automatically switch between them based on the program that is currently open.

Razer's Stream Controller X is available right now with an accompanying price tag of $150. Notably, this is the same price point targeted by Elgato's Stream Deck.

Via: Engadget